South Plains College to host NRA personal protection class March 9, 10

LEVELLAND, TX (KCBD) - South Plains College in Levelland will host the NRA Personal Protection In the Home course at 9 a.m. on both Saturday, March 9, and Sunday, March 10 in room 115 of the Law Enforcement Technology building.
Space is limited to about 15 students because of range requirements and the cost to attend is $135, according to an SPC news release. This is an 8-to-10-hour advanced pistol course.
This class is geared toward anyone who keeps a pistol at home for self-defense and is also a prerequisite for other advanced personal protection courses from the NRA. This course requires participants to be knowledgeable in handling a gun with some degree of accuracy, it is not a basic pistol beginner’s course.
The classroom portion of this course covers defensive shooting, firearms and the law, choosing a handgun for self-defense and responding to violent home confrontations. It also includes ways of protecting houses from home invasions.
The range portion of the class will take place at SPC’s indoor range and will go over shooting from cover and concealment while kneeling, breaking tunnel vision, slash sight picture, point shooting, verbal challenge drills and other practices.
Attendees are asked to bring their own pistol and at least 125 rounds of ammunition.
Those interested are asked to call Kasey Reyes at 806-716-2341 or email at kreyes@southplainscollege.edu.
