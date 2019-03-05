Tulia officer indicted by Lubbock grand jury on stalking charge

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A Tulia police officer arrested last month on a stalking charge has officially been indicted by a Lubbock County grand jury.
Officer Kelvin Henry was arrested by his department on Feb. 19 for the stalking of his ex-girlfriend. He was then brought to the Lubbock County Detention Center.
Documents related to the arrest say Henry and the woman broke up in December after an “on again, off again” relationship, and that early last month he made threats that he would kill himself.
The woman told police Henry’s emotional and physical abuse had been taking place for a number of years, but that she was afraid to come forward because Henry “knew a bunch of cops” so she didn’t contact police. It was after Henry came to her house demanding to see her that she contacted police.
Henry was released from the Lubbock County Detention Center on Feb. 21 with the bond conditions that he could not have any contact with the woman or her family, and that he could not have a gun in his possession.
Henry was put on unpaid administrative leave by the Tulia Police Department until the matter is resolved.
