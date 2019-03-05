Wayland Baptist University releases 2019 football schedule

PLAINVIEW, TX (KCBD) - It’s never too early to start planning for your Saturdays in the fall. On Monday afternoon Wayland Baptist University athletics released the Pioneers’ 2019 football schedule.
The Pioneers will open up their 8th season as a reestablished program by facing off against the University of Saint Mary on August 31 in Plainview.
They will then travel to Odessa to meet the UT Permian Basin Falcons. After an open week the team will then open Sooner Athletic Conference play with a home game against Arizona Christian. They will also host Texas College, Panhandle State and Langston University at Greg Sherwood Memorial Stadium.
The team will travel to Surprise, Arizona, Waxahachie, Batesville, Arkansas and Fort Worth.
CLICK HERE to see the full schedule at WBUAthletics.com.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.