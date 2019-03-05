Women in Portales hot car death each sentenced to 36 years in prison

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Portales daycare workers who left two children in a van on a hot July day in 2017 have both been sentenced to 36 years in prison.
Mary and Sandi Taylor were sentenced to the maximum amount of time in prison. Sandi Taylor had six years taken off of her sentence for being ‘forthcoming’ with the judge.
One of the two children, Maliyah Jones, died in the incident. The second child, Aubri Loya, survived and was brought to a Lubbock hospital. Loya now suffers from brain damage because of the incident.
The Taylors apologized at their sentencing, saying they wish they could take back what happened. They were found guilty of child abuse resulting in death and child abuse resulting in great bodily injury on Feb. 5.
