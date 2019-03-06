Clovis man convicted of criminal sexual contact of a child

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - A Clovis man has been found guilty of criminal sexual contact of a child under the age of 13.
A Curry County grand jury found 28-year-old Elvis Gaytan guilty of criminal sexual contact of a child under the age of 13, a second degree felony.
In Nov. of 2017, the victim reported to her mother that she had been sexually assaulted by a close family friend. After the child disclosed more information during a safe house interview, Gaytan was arrested.
Gaytan has been taken into immediate custody pending a sentencing hearing.
He faces up to 15 years in the New Mexico Department of Corrections and a lifetime registration as a sex offender.
