Clovis man convicted of criminal sexual contact of a child
Elvis Gaytan, convicted of criminal sexual contact of a child (Source: Ninth Judicial District Attorney's Office)
By Kaitlin Johnson | March 6, 2019 at 3:59 PM CST - Updated March 6 at 5:10 PM

CLOVIS, NM (KFDA) - A Clovis man has been found guilty of criminal sexual contact of a child under the age of 13.

A Curry County grand jury found 28-year-old Elvis Gaytan guilty of criminal sexual contact of a child under the age of 13, a second degree felony.

In Nov. of 2017, the victim reported to her mother that she had been sexually assaulted by a close family friend. After the child disclosed more information during a safe house interview, Gaytan was arrested.

Gaytan has been taken into immediate custody pending a sentencing hearing.

He faces up to 15 years in the New Mexico Department of Corrections and a lifetime registration as a sex offender.

