Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Another pedestrian hit by car, educators analyze $5,000 teacher pay raise and some warmer weather lies ahead

Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief
Daybreak Today
By Michael Cantu | March 6, 2019 at 6:22 AM CST - Updated March 6 at 6:22 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us,

This morning on Daybreak Today, a person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car Tuesday night near Parkway Drive and Beech Avenue.

The Texas Tech Lady Raider’s basketball team has ended it’s season on a high note after a 88-82 victory over Oklahoma Tuesday night inside the United Supermarkets Arena.

  • This win ended a three-game losing streak and closes out the regular season 13-16 overall and 4-14 in conference play.
  • The next game for the team is Friday in Oklahoma City during the first round of the Big 12 championship.
  • Read the full story here: Lady Raiders beat Oklahoma in regular season finale

The passage of a bill in the Texas Senate that would allow a $5,000 raise for teachers and librarians is giving high hopes to educators around the area.

  • On Monday the Senate passed the bill, which now needs approval by the state’s House of Representatives and Gov. Greg Abbott
  • Lubbock Superintendent Kathy Rollo said this raise could be the boost needed to get more people to enter the field of education.
  • KCBD’s Sydney Kessler has the full story here: $5,000 pay raise seen as incentive to lure more into teaching field

Temperatures today will hit just above 60 degrees for the first time this week, but a little breeze is included in that temperature raise.

  • The day will start off cold but warm up, which will start off a few days of a warming trend.
  • Thursday and Friday could see some highs around 80 degrees but that also includes some higher wind speeds.
  • Get the latest weather update in the Weather section of the free KCBD website and app.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Ana Orsini,on the News Now desk, with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.