Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

This morning on Daybreak Today, a person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a car Tuesday night near Parkway Drive and Beech Avenue.
- Police were called to the scene just before 9 p.m. after it was reported a white Honda hit the person.
- The pedestrian was taken to University Medical Center. Read the full story here: Lubbock Police investigating second pedestrian accident within 24 hours
- This incident is also the second time this week a person was hit by a car. Another similar incident was reported near Avenue Q on Monday night: Lubbock Police release additional information on Ave. Q accident
The Texas Tech Lady Raider’s basketball team has ended it’s season on a high note after a 88-82 victory over Oklahoma Tuesday night inside the United Supermarkets Arena.
- This win ended a three-game losing streak and closes out the regular season 13-16 overall and 4-14 in conference play.
- The next game for the team is Friday in Oklahoma City during the first round of the Big 12 championship.
- Read the full story here: Lady Raiders beat Oklahoma in regular season finale
The passage of a bill in the Texas Senate that would allow a $5,000 raise for teachers and librarians is giving high hopes to educators around the area.
- On Monday the Senate passed the bill, which now needs approval by the state’s House of Representatives and Gov. Greg Abbott
- Lubbock Superintendent Kathy Rollo said this raise could be the boost needed to get more people to enter the field of education.
- KCBD’s Sydney Kessler has the full story here: $5,000 pay raise seen as incentive to lure more into teaching field
Temperatures today will hit just above 60 degrees for the first time this week, but a little breeze is included in that temperature raise.
- The day will start off cold but warm up, which will start off a few days of a warming trend.
- Thursday and Friday could see some highs around 80 degrees but that also includes some higher wind speeds.
