Details for Lubbock’s second Mayor’s Marathon

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The second iteration of the Lubbock Mayor’s Marathon is set for April 28th.
The 26.2 mile run will begin at the Berl Huffman Sports Complex and encircle Loop 289, including nine overpasses.
There will be 13.1 mile half marathon and 5K distances to run, as well as the 2K Kid’s Fun Run sponsored by Parkview Pediatric Dentistry.
The event is set to begin at 8:00 A.M. Traffic access to Loop 289 will be closed. For those who believe in the power of teamwork, there is a team relay option for the full marathon. The route has been approved as an official Boston Marathon Qualifier.
Aid stations offering water, Gatorade and snacks will be provided every mile, with medical stations every two miles. Off the course, there will be food trucks, live music, vendors and inflatables for kids.
This event is looking for volunteers to help at aid stations and registration, all volunteers will receive a free t-shirt.
To find registration prices or sign up to be a volunteer, visit the Mayor’s Marathon website at LBKMARATHON.com
For information on applying and qualifying for the Boston Marathon, visit their website at: BAA.org
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.