Experts talk about impact big concerts have on Lubbock

John Osborne is the President and CEO OF Lubbock’s Economic Development Alliance, or LEDA and of Visit Lubbock. He said big named musicians like Metallica coming to Lubbock and selling out has a tremendous impact on the community. Recent big-named concerts have included artists like Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton and Paul McCartney. “Not only do our residents get to enjoy some great music, but we also have visitors that come in and spend the night. They come to eat. They go shopping while they’re here and they do some other things that leave more money in our community than it was before, so the impact is really tremendous.”