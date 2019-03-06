Experts talk about impact big concerts have on Lubbock

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Did the more than 14-thousand tickets sold for the Metallica concert this past weekend make an impact on Lubbock’s economy? While there’s no definite way to track where everyone came from, experts say big events and concerts can help turn more eyes and visitors to the Hub City.
John Osborne is the President and CEO OF Lubbock’s Economic Development Alliance, or LEDA and of Visit Lubbock. He said big named musicians like Metallica coming to Lubbock and selling out has a tremendous impact on the community. Recent big-named concerts have included artists like Garth Brooks, Blake Shelton and Paul McCartney. “Not only do our residents get to enjoy some great music, but we also have visitors that come in and spend the night. They come to eat. They go shopping while they’re here and they do some other things that leave more money in our community than it was before, so the impact is really tremendous.”
Metallica set many eyes on Lubbock when they posted their name with Texas Tech’s ‘Double-T’ logo.
“The thing that is greater impact than people even realize - not money standpoint that is left here is significant, but the opening of people’s eyes to what Lubbock has to offer as a result of having these big-time concerts coming here and people traveling from other places in the U.S. and world to come to the concert and it’s right here in Lubbock” said Osborne, “It’s a fantastic way to promote our city and recognize great things that are going on here in Lubbock. And the fact that we have these big-time musicians coming in is hugely important for our community.”
Osborne said that Metallica knows the importance of Lubbock on rock and roll history. “They know Buddy Holly was from here. They know the importance Buddy Holly had on rock and roll and music and the creation of a new genre.”
According to Metallica’s website, this was the fourth time they performed in Lubbock. The first time they were in Lubbock was January 20, 1989. Metallica last performed in Lubbock on September 4, 2004.
Rob Meyer is the President of Lubbock Hotel Motel Association (LHMA). He said that Texas Tech University’s success in athletics and sports are also adding to the spotlight on Lubbock. “We have a great sports university here. and all that stuff that puts us on ESPN and out throughout the country that puts Lubbock on map.”
