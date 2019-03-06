Governor Abbott appoints three to Texas Tech University System Board Of Regents

"Congratulations to Ms. Kerrick, Mr. Griffin, and Mr. Womble on their appointment to the board,” said TTU System Chancellor Dr. Tedd L. Mitchell. “Regents invest their time and energy voluntarily for which we are all grateful. This is a transformative time for the Texas Tech System, and we are thankful to them for their service. I also want to express my personal appreciation to Regent Esparza, Regent Lancaster and Regent Francis, their tenure on the Texas Tech Board of Regents has made our system one of the finest in the nation. I consider them dear friends as well as great Texans.”