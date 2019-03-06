Governor Abbott appoints three to Texas Tech University System Board Of Regents

Provided by Texas Governor’s Office
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Ginger Kerrick, Mark Griffin, and Dusty Womble to the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents for terms set to expire on January 31, 2025.
Ginger Kerrick of Webster is the Flight Integration Division Chief for NASA, Johnson Space Center, and has served in other various roles and capacities in human space flight training and operations over 27 years. She is a member of the Society of Women Engineers, volunteer coordinator for Triumphant Tails, Inc. and is the annual emcee for the Galveston Polar Plunge benefitting Special Olympics. Kerrick received a Bachelor of Science in physics and a Master of Science in physics from Texas Tech University.
Mark Griffin of Lubbock is general counsel of Rip Griffin Truck Service Center, Inc., and serves as president of Pro Petroleum, Inc. He is a member of the Texas Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors, State Bar of Texas and the Lubbock County Bar Association, director of the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance, and former director Plains Capital Bank. He is a former board member of Covenant Health System and the Texas Guaranteed Student Loan Corporation, and a former trustee of Lubbock Independent School District. Griffin received a Bachelor of Arts from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Tech University School of Law.
Dusty Womble of Lubbock manages multiple private businesses and real estate holdings, and is a board member and former Executive Vice President of Tyler Technologies. He is a member of the Rawls Business School Advisory Board, and the Texas Tech Foundation Board and its Executive Board. He currently serves on the boards of TRUNO, Inc. and Lubbock Christian School. Womble received a Bachelor of Business Administration in management information systems from Texas Tech University.
Texas Tech released this statement on Wednesday afternoon:
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott appointed three new members to the Texas Tech University System Board of Regents for terms set to expire on Jan. 31, 2025, his office announced today (March 6).
"Congratulations to Ms. Kerrick, Mr. Griffin, and Mr. Womble on their appointment to the board,” said TTU System Chancellor Dr. Tedd L. Mitchell. “Regents invest their time and energy voluntarily for which we are all grateful. This is a transformative time for the Texas Tech System, and we are thankful to them for their service. I also want to express my personal appreciation to Regent Esparza, Regent Lancaster and Regent Francis, their tenure on the Texas Tech Board of Regents has made our system one of the finest in the nation. I consider them dear friends as well as great Texans.”
The next TTU System Board of Regents meeting is scheduled for May 16-17 in Lubbock at the TTU System Administration Building.
All three appointments are subject to Senate confirmation. Regents are appointed to six-year terms by the governor.
The three appointed regents replace John Esparza of Austin, Tim Lancaster of Abilene/Lubbock and L. Frederick “Rick” Francis of El Paso on the TTU System board, all of whom had appointments that expired in January of this year.
“These are timely appointments and each of these regents will play a critical role in helping secure passage of a number of critically important initiatives we now have before the Texas Legislature in its current session,” Mitchell said.