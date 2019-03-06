Gusty winds, warmer temperatures and elevated fire dangers Thursday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -Gusty southwest winds should promote much warmer temperatures Thursday across the South Plains viewing area.
A few high clouds are expected across the area overnight. Low temperatures fall into the upper 30’s and lower 40’s locally. Southwest winds average 10 to 15 mph overnight with a few gusts higher than that.
Elevated fire dangers are expected Thursday afternoon across most of the viewing area. High temperatures will be much warmer with readings in the lower to middle 80’s for a few locations. West-southwest winds become gusty at 25 to 35 mph during the afternoon hours. Wind gusts over 40 mph are possible Thursday afternoon.
Patchy blowing dust and critical fire dangers exist between 11:00 a.m. and sunset as humidity values drop to 10 to 20 percent during this time.
West winds taper off after sunset Thursday. Low temperatures fall into the lower 40’s overnight with winds becoming northwest behind a weak frontal boundary.
Friday should be a little cooler with gusty southerly winds and highs in the 70’s.
Models are advertising a chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday with much cooler temperatures on the way too.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.