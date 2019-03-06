Lady Raiders beat Oklahoma in regular season finale

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -Texas Tech closed out the regular season win an 88-82 win over Oklahoma Tuesday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.
On Senior Night, the Lady Raiders opened up a 21 point lead late in the third quarter at 69-48 on a three-pointer from Sydney Goodson. However, the 4th quarter struggles returned as Oklahoma went on a 25-10 run in the final quarter to cut Tech’s lead to one at 81-80.
Chrislyn Carr led the way with 26 points. Goodson added 20 and Zuri Sanders scored 15 points and had 14 rebounds. Tech caused 29 Oklahoma turnovers
The Lady Raiders snap a three game losing streak to close out the regular season 13-16 overall and 4-14 in the Big 12.
Up next it’s the first round of the Big 12 Championship starting Friday in Oklahoma City.
