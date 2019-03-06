Lubbock Police investigating second pedestrian accident within 24 hours

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - For the second time within 24 hours, the Lubbock Police Department are investigating an accident involving a car and a person trying to cross a major street without a crosswalk.
Just before 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to Parkway Drive at Beech Avenue near the eastside United Supermarkets store on a person that had been hit.
Police say a white Honda heading west along Parkway hit the person, who was taken to UMC with life-threatening injuries.
Traffic heading west along Parkway Drive was blocked while crews worked to clear the scene.
The accident remains under investigation.
On Monday, police were called to Ave. Q near 26th Street after a person tried to cross Ave. Q against traffic.
