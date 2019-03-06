Lubbock Police investigating second pedestrian accident within 24 hours

Lubbock Police are Fire on scene of a person hit while crossing Parkway Drive Tuesday evening. (Ryan Crowe/KCBD)
March 5, 2019 at 9:58 PM CST - Updated March 5 at 10:22 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - For the second time within 24 hours, the Lubbock Police Department are investigating an accident involving a car and a person trying to cross a major street without a crosswalk.

Just before 9:00 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to Parkway Drive at Beech Avenue near the eastside United Supermarkets store on a person that had been hit.

Police say a white Honda heading west along Parkway hit the person, who was taken to UMC with life-threatening injuries.

Traffic heading west along Parkway Drive was blocked while crews worked to clear the scene.

The accident remains under investigation.

On Monday, police were called to Ave. Q near 26th Street after a person tried to cross Ave. Q against traffic.

