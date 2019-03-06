Lubbock Police release additional information on Ave. Q accident

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Lubbock Police have given additional details on an accident involving a driver and person crossing Ave. Q, Monday night.
According to a new release, the pedestrian involved in the March 4th crash has been identified as 44-year-old Jimmy Hewlett Jr. As of Wednesday morning, he remains in the hospital with life threatening injuries.
On Thursday, March 7th, Lubbock Police Department crash investigators will temporarily shut down parts of Avenue Q at 26th Street starting at 9 a.m. to continue this crash investigation. All northbound lanes in this area will be shut down and traffic will be diverted east on 27th Street. The left southbound lane will also be shut down. This closure is expected to last a couple of hours.
The accident happened just after 9 p.m. near Hood Park and the Park Tower apartments.
Police say the accident happened when a 44-year-old man crossed Ave. Q against traffic and not at a crosswalk. He was hit by a 67-year-old woman driving her 1999 Toyota Camry north along Q at 26th street.
The unidentified man was taken to UMC with life-threatening injuries. He remains hospitalized as of Tuesday afternoon.
The woman remained at the scene during the initial investigation. Accident investigators are continuing the investigation into the incident.
