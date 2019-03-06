Man killed trying to cross Parkway Drive Tuesday night

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has identified 54-year-old Darnell Johnson as the man who died Tuesday night after being hit by a car near the 2600 block of Parkway Drive.
Police were called to the area before 9 p.m. near Parkway Drive and Beech Avenue, close to the United Supermarkets after it was reported a person had been hit by a vehicle. When authorities arrived, they took Johnson to a Lubbock hospital with life-threatening injuries.
It was in the hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Police continue to investigate this incident.
On Thursday accident investigators with LPD map out the crash scene. Officers will shutdown all westbound lanes of Parkway drive, which will force drivers to turn onto Guava Avenue. There is no estimate on how long that will take.
Johnson was the second person to be hit by a vehicle within a 24-hour period in Lubbock.
On Monday police were called to 26th Street and Avenue Q after 44-year-old Jimmy Hewlett Jr. was hit while trying to cross Ave. Q. Hewlett is reported to still be in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.