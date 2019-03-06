Memorial service set for Midland police officer killed in line of duty

MIDLAND, TX (KCBD) - A memorial service for Officer Nathan Hayden Heidelberg is set for Friday, March 8 at 2 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Midland. Heidelberg was shot and killed in the line of duty early Tuesday morning in Midland.
Officials say Officer Heidelberg and another officer were called to a home on Eagle Cove just after 1 a.m. They noticed the front door of the home was open. Two other officers arrived and Officer Heidelberg announced his presence to anyone inside the home. Shortly after, an officer on the scene heard a gunshot. When the officers reported they were not injured, another shot was heard. An officer found Heidelberg shot and laying face down.
He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Texas Rangers interviewed the homeowner, 37-year-old David Charles Wilson, who admitted he fired a handgun in Officer Heidelberg’s direction. Wilson was arrested and booked into the Midland County jail. He was released after posting a $75,000 bond. He has now been charged with manslaughter, a second degree felony.
Wilson's attorney, Brian Carney, issued the following statement on his client:
“We would like to express our deepest sympathies to Officer Heidelberg’s family and the Midland Police Department for the events that lead to his death. We are cooperating with investigators to attempt to learn all the material facts as soon as possible. David Wilson believed that his family was experiencing a home invasion and only fired his weapon to protect his family.”
“Words can’t describe how painful it is to lose a friend, lose a colleague, lose one of your subordinates, one of your employees. You train with these guys, you eat with these guys, you pray with these guys, you know their families. We’re in mourning,” said Midland Police Department Deputy Chief, Michael Hedrick.
Officer Heidelberg served with the Midland Police Department for the past five years and worked as a Field Training Officer.
“It is with the utmost sorrow that we acknowledge the passing of our family member," said Midland Chief of Police Seth Herman. "Officer Nathan Heidelberg, a five-year veteran of the Midland Police Department, represented the best in all of us. He was courageous, selfless, ethical and professional. Nathan treated others with respect, regardless of their demeanor or actions. He was a tireless public servant who devoted every ounce of energy to this profession, the citizens and his fellow officers. We have lost not only a great officer, but a loving brother and the most positive example of what we should all aspire to be. I wish I was more like Nathan.”
