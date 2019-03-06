Memorial service set for Midland police officer killed in line of duty

“It is with the utmost sorrow that we acknowledge the passing of our family member," said Midland Chief of Police Seth Herman. "Officer Nathan Heidelberg, a five-year veteran of the Midland Police Department, represented the best in all of us. He was courageous, selfless, ethical and professional. Nathan treated others with respect, regardless of their demeanor or actions. He was a tireless public servant who devoted every ounce of energy to this profession, the citizens and his fellow officers. We have lost not only a great officer, but a loving brother and the most positive example of what we should all aspire to be. I wish I was more like Nathan.”