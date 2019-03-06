Best Chance In Months!

Thursday begins cold, but ends up warm. In fact, quite warm for early March. Unfortunately, it also ends up windy. High temperatures will range from the mid-70s to the mid-80s. I expect Lubbock to see its first 80-degree-day in more than four months (since the end of October)! Winds are expected to reach sustained speeds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts near 45 mph Thursday afternoon. These conditions may produce patchy blowing dust, but certainly an elevated wildfire danger. The no burn weather will continue through Saturday.