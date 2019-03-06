Best Chance In Months!

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Expect warmer but also windier afternoons for a while. Just part of the unfolding weather pattern which I mentioned yesterday. The change will bring a slight chance of showers heading into the weekend and then a better chance of precipitation early next week. There’s more in the story and video here, including my update on potential high temperatures near 80 degrees.
Today began cold, though not as cold as the past several mornings. Lows generally where in the 20s with early morning wind chills in the teens. This afternoon will be partly cloudy, quite breezy - if not somewhat windy - and warmer. However, in the wind it will be chilly.
Thursday begins cold, but ends up warm. In fact, quite warm for early March. Unfortunately, it also ends up windy. High temperatures will range from the mid-70s to the mid-80s. I expect Lubbock to see its first 80-degree-day in more than four months (since the end of October)! Winds are expected to reach sustained speeds of 30 to 40 mph with gusts near 45 mph Thursday afternoon. These conditions may produce patchy blowing dust, but certainly an elevated wildfire danger. The no burn weather will continue through Saturday.
Friday brings slightly less warmth and wind, but potentially a few rain showers and thunderstorms. There's another "unfortunately" here, unfortunately. (Okay, that's two.) The chance of measurable rainfall at any given location will be slim. I anticipate highs in the 70s, though the northeastern viewing area may be limited to the 60s - about average there this time of year. Wind speeds roughly will be in the 15 to 25 mph range with gusts around 35 mph.
The rain chance late Friday evening into early Saturday morning is conditional. It appears moisture and the best dynamics will be borderline over the KCBD viewing area. With that, the best chance - still slight - will be east of the Caprock in the hours near and after midnight.
The strongest winds arrive Saturday. It will be very windy with areas of low visibility in blowing dust likely. Temperatures will drop to near averages for the date, and then a little below the average Sunday through much of next week.
Better rain chances, mentioned here yesterday, may come our way early next week. Both the American (GFS) and European (ECMWF) computer models bring precipitation to the area Monday, mainly late Monday, and Tuesday. Tuesday is the most promising rain chance I've seen in weeks, if not months.
My updated forecasts (including our Hourly, Weekend, and 10-Day) with many more details are available now here on our Weather Page and in our KCBD First Alert Weather App.
Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins Sunday! Time pieces spring forward one hour (officially at 2:00 AM, which becomes 3:00 AM). Both sunrise and sunset will be an hour later by the clock.
Lubbock’s low yesterday again was 14°, twenty degrees below the average for the date. The high was 47°, seventeen degrees below the average. The March 5 record low is 11° (1989) and the record high 90° (1916). For today, March 6, Lubbock’s average low is 35° and the high 64°. The record low is 10° (1920 and 1943) and the record high 87° (1929 and 1934).
Today's sunset in Lubbock will be at 6:48 PM CST and tomorrow's sunrise at 7:08 AM CST.
