New legislation aims to provide relief to NM communities impacted by groundwater contamination from military bases

CURRY COUNTY, NM (KFDA) - U.S. Senators Tom Udall and Martin Heinrich and U.S. Representative Ben Ray Luján introduced a bill today to provide relief to communities and businesses impacted by PFAS contamination in groundwater around Air Force Bases in New Mexico and across the country.
In October of 2018, the New Mexico Environment Department released a statement warning those using private wells around Cannon Air Force Base in Curry County to use bottled water after contaminants were detected. Later, Air Force engineers found multiple water sources surrounding the base contained perfluorooctane sulfonate and perfluorooctanoic acid, both of which are firefighting chemicals used at the base.
With this new bill, legislators are pressing the Environmental Protection Agency and the Department of Defense to coordinate closely with the state of New Mexico to quickly move forward with remediation plans to clean up contaminated sites and take all necessary steps to prevent further risks to public health.
Earlier this week, the New Mexico Office of the Attorney General and the New Mexico Environment Department filed a joint suit against the United States Air Force, citing what they say is the Air Force’s “absence of cooperation” in addressing the pollution concerns.
The complaint says the Air Force violated the state’s Hazardous Waste Act, causing danger to communities surrounding the bases.
“We can’t wait any longer to take action and protect the health and safety of the communities impacted by PFAS contamination around Holloman and Cannon Air Force bases,” said Heinrich. “This bill will allow the Department of Defense to respond to this issue with the urgency it deserves and mandate a plan of action to clean up contamination and make New Mexico families and businesses whole.”
According to a news release, the contamination has affected several agricultural wells near Cannon Air Force base that feed New Mexican dairies. The contamination has caused major disruptions for the local dairy industry, and the extent of impacts near Holloman is still being determined.
Art Schaap, a Clovis dairy farmer, says this groundwater contamination has caused him to shut down his business. Schaap says the Food Safety and Inspection Service told him his cows are adulterated, so he cannot beef any cows or sell any milk.
The dairy is now forced to dispose of 12,000 to 15,000 gallons of milk per day.
“I’ve met with the farmers in Curry County that have been impacted by PFAS contamination,” said Luján. “These families and small businesses face serious, potentially long-term economic consequences and deserve immediate relief. The Air Force must take responsibility and commit to serious changes to ensure no community ever has to go through this again.”
According to a news release, the key provisions of this bill include:
- Ensures the Department of Defense has authority to provide relief to prevent further human exposure;
- Supports prompt action by the Department of Defense to take precautionary moves to prevent potential health consequences to humans through agricultural products;
- Authorizes the Secretary of Defense and the Secretary of each branch of the military to use funds to provide fresh water and/or treatment of contaminated water for agricultural purposes where water is contaminated by PFAS compounds, including PFOA and PFOS, due to activities on a military installation;
- Authorizes the Secretary of the Air Force to acquire property to extend the contiguous geographic footprint of any Air Force base that has shown signs of contamination from PFOA and PFOS due to activities on the base;
- Mandates that the Secretary of Defense, submit to Congress a remediation plan for cleanup of water contaminated by PFOA and PFOS at and adjacent to military bases that includes a budgetary request so that Congress can begin the process of funding remediation plans.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.