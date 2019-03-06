No. 14 Texas Tech softball sweeps UTEP to move to 19-1 on the season

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -The Texas Tech softball team won two more games as they swept UTEP 10-0 and 16-8 Tuesday afternoon at Rocky Johnson Field.
Texas Tech had 26 runs and 15 hits in the two game series with UTEP. Tech moves to 19-1 on the season.
Erin Edmoundson went 5 innings allowing just 1 run in the 10-0 win over the Miners. She is now 11-1 on the season.
Enjoying two 5-inning run rule victories, Texas Tech is back home this weekend for the 2019 Jeannine McHaney Memorial Classic as they host Northern Colorado & Gardner-Webb Friday.
