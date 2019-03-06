Pay It Forward: Engraved pillows and bedding for the Lubbock Children’s Home

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - This week’s Pay It Forward recipients were -- once again -- the children at the Lubbock Children’s home, an addition to a previous Pay It Forward from December.
WesTex Federal Credit Union supplied a whole home with pillows engraved with the name of each kid who resided there. Designs and Threads in Lubbock, located at 5044 Frankford Ave., provided the special engravings for free.
Around 60 children were also given bedding.
For those who would like to nominate someone for Pay It Forward, they can fill out the form at KCBD.com.
