$5,000 pay raise seen as incentive to lure more into teaching field

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Texas senate has passed a bill that would provide a $5,000 pay raise to Texas teachers and librarians and would cost the state around $4 billion dollars.
The bill still has to be approved by the House of Representatives and signed by the Gov. Greg Abbott before it could become law.
While there are many teachers with a love for the job, Kathy Rollo, the superintendent of the Lubbock Independent School District, worries that fewer people will be entering the profession because of money and the level of commitment needed to do the job.
“There are fewer and fewer parents encouraging their kids to become teachers just because of the difficulty of the work," Rollo said. "And so this incentive will hopefully draw more people to the profession as well.”
That incentive being a $5,000 pay raise, approved by the senate. However, the state implements unfunded mandates, Rollo said, which means individual districts would have to cover the cost of those raises.
But District 28 Senator Charles Perry said that is not the case.
“The districts do not have any responsibility for this $5,000 raise, it’s 100 percent state dollars and the way we’ve allocated it in the formula that exists today, it’s very segregated so we never loose track of that $5,000 and we’ve funded it directly to that,” Senator Perry said.
That $5,000 would go directly from the state to teachers and librarians, but Superintendent Rollo said there are more people that need to be included.
“I think that what people may not realize is that it is just teachers and librarians and does not include our teaching assistants, our counselors, our nurses, our secretaries and all of those other people that are at the campus level that are truly supporting the education of our students,” she said.
At the capital, Perry said they know there’s still more to do. But another objective is getting more teachers engaged with the love of teaching and into the field of education.
“Hopefully it will increase the education community as they produce teachers to want to come into the teaching profession," Perry said. “We’re trying to combat teacher retention and new teachers coming into the professions."
