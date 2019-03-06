‘School of Rock’ kid guitarist facing four felonies for allegedly stealing guitars, amplifier from Florida stores

SARASOTA (WWSB) - “School of Rock” star Joseph (Joey) Gaydos Jr. is facing four felony charges after allegedly stealing guitars and and an amplifier from stores on the Suncoast over a two-week period.
The first incident happened on January 31, when a guitar was stolen from North Port Music on Tamiami Trail in North Port. Deputies say Gaydos asked to play a blue Les Paul Epiphone Prophecy guitar worth $800 and then ran out the door with it, later pawning it at a pawn shop in Fort Myers. Deputies say Gaydos used his driver's license to pawn the guitar.
The second incident happened February 7, when a black Fender Stratocaster guitar worth $699 was stolen from Troll Music on East Venice Avenue in Venice. Surveillance video shows a man walk in, test out guitars, and then leave with one of them through a side door. Once again, deputies say Gaydos pawned the guitar at in Fort Myers using his driver's license.
Gaydos is accused of a third theft February 11, when deputies say he stole a Gibson Les Paul gold top guitar worth $1,899.99 from Sam Ash Music on North Tamiami Trail in Manatee County. Store personnel detained Gaydoes until deputies arrived and he was arrested. Deputies say he admitted stealing the guitar.
On February 14, Gaydos was charged in Charlotte County, where deputies say he stole an amplifier. Deputies say when he was interviewed, he admitted stealing the guitars and amplifier and blamed his actions on a drug addiction.
He’s now facing four counts of grand theft and remains in custody at the Manatee County Jail.
Gaydos is 27-years old and lives in Punta Gorda. On his arrest affidavits, he lists his job as musician. You may remember Gaydos - he played Zack in the 2003 movie “School of Rock,” where he played the guitarist in the band created by Dewey Finn (Jack Black) as he posed as teacher Ned Schneebly:
