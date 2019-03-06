Several injured after cruise ship tips in high winds

PORT CANAVERAL, FL (WKMG/CNN) - Several people were injured over the weekend when a Norwegian Escape cruise ship tipped in the wind.
The Miami-based cruise line said that shortly before midnight on Sunday strong wind gusts caused the ship to tilt.
Passengers reported glasses, tables and chairs flying to one side of the ship.
One video from a bar on the ship showed passengers straining against the tilt and tables and chairs sliding from one side of the room down to the other.
The extent of the injuries is unclear.
Officials said there was no damage to the ship, and it's expected to continue its scheduled itinerary.
