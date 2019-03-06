Two years on: Ag Community Relief remembers victims of March wildfires

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - Two years ago, the High Plains were choked with smoke as wildfires raged across parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado and Kansas.
In the Texas Panhandle alone, over 500,000 acres burned in the March Wildfires, taking property, land and lives along with them.
Cody Crockett, Sydney Wallace, Sloan Everett and Cade Koch all had their lives claimed by the fire.
Crockett, Wallace and Everett were killed while trying to save cattle, while Koch died trying to get home to his pregnant wife.
Texas A&M AgriLife estimated damage at over $25 million, citing the loss of animals, structures and land across the Panhandle.
The need not just for healing, but rebuilding was evident across the area.
Posts flooded social media, offering help to those who needed an extra hand.
“Amarillo Burns” was written, giving the people of the area a collective outlet to express their grief and hope.
According to Ag Community Relief, that need for help and the memory of those lost sparked their formation.
Ag Community Relief is a collection of volunteers that work to assist agriculturally-based communities after disasters like the March Wildfires.
They say the destruction and the loss of Cody, Sydney, Sloan and Cade spurred them to bring their compassion to the Panhandle, and then to the rest of the nation.
Though they were lost to the fires, the action that was sparked in their memory will keep them alive in the thoughts of all who remember the tragedy, and the actions of those who continue to lend a helping hand to those in need.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.