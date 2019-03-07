Buckner Family Hope Center opens doors to community

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The organization known as Buckner Children’s Home has been helping families in West Texas for more than 65 years. Now known as Buckner International, the group has 28 Buckner Family Hope Centers across Texas and in six countries.
On Thursday, the first Buckner Family Hope Center in West Texas opened its doors here in Lubbock. The new center will provide programs and services to families like parent education classes, job skills training, financial empowerment and more.
Jasmin Herrera is the new Family Hope Center’s community resource coordinator. She has come full circle and is now helping others in the Lubbock community through the place that helped her. “I was living in Midland. I had done two years of basics Midland College and one year at Texas Tech. During that year at Texas Tech as a junior, I became pregnant” said Herrera, “I had to cut my career and education short.”
Hererra wanted to go back to school, so a friend told her Family Pathway classes at Buckner. She came to Lubbock and was able to finish her classes and graduated with her bachelor’s in psychology from Texas Tech University.
Hererra said that she always knew she wanted to help others. “A big person in my life who helped me is a grandfather. He passed away right before I graduated. We both had the same love for what we wanted to do. And when he passed away, I was like I need to keep doing this especially for him and my daughter."
The Family Hope Center is open to the public to come in for help or to get more information.
“We're focusing all of our programs and our educational classes on the needs and the wants of the community” said Herrera, “We want to lend that hand to those groups. If they feel like there is nowhere else to turn or they feel stuck, that they'll be able to come here and hopefully we can help them see that and help them start empowering themselves, so they can empower their children as well.”
A ‘Welcome to the Block’ party will be held Friday, March 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for anyone wanting to tour the building and learn more about Buckner.

