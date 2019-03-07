Chrislyn Carr named Big 12 Freshman of the Year

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - On a day when she earned her fifth Big 12 Freshman of the Week award, Lady Raider Chrislyn Carr was named the Big 12 Freshman of the Year.
Carr averaged 18 points a game, which is tops nationally among Freshman. She scored 517 points this season, including 26 in Tuesday night’s win over Oklahoma.
Her breakout game came in December when she scored 35 points in a big road win over Nevada, the first Lady Raider to score 35 or more points since 2016.
Carr is the first Lady Raider to win the Freshman of the Year award since 2003.
The Lady Raiders play Oklahoma in the first round of the Big 12 Championship 6pm Friday in Oklahoma City.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.