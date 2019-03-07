Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us,
This morning on Daybreak Today, a person was shot in the arm after a shooting overnight near 37th Street and Avenue Q.
- Police report the victim was shot near the Bolton Oil Change location near the area and did not report the shooting until after going to an emergency room via private vehicle.
- There are also reports this could be a result of a case of road rage. More information can be found here: Shooting reported after midnight near 37th, Avenue Q
Lubbock police will block off two locations this morning for an accident investigation.
- A section of 26th Street will temporarily be shut down to conduct an investigation around 9 a.m. into the Monday night incident where a 44-year-old man was hit by a vehicle while crossing Avenue A. Full details here: Lubbock Police release additional information on Ave. Q accident
- After the police will investigate the 2600 block of Parkway Drive where 44-year-old Jimmy Hewlett Jr. was killed after being hit by a car on Tuesday night. There is no word on how long these investigations will take. Full story here: Man killed trying to cross Parkway Drive Tuesday night
Warmer temperatures are expected around the South Plains, but with that will come more wind.
- With highs in the mid-80s expected around the are, wind speeds will increase which also raises the chances for for danger. West-southwest winds will become gusty at around 25-30 mph.
- Today is the first day the South Plains will reach the 80 degree mark since October.
- More weather updates can be found in the Weather section of the KCBD app and website.
Beginning around 8:30 a.m. in San Antonio the Jayton Jaybirds will play, for the 17th time, in the 1A state basketball tournament.
- The game will take place in the Alamodome and the team will play against Nazareth.
- KCBD’s Pet Christy has the team’s full story here: Jayton Jaybirds focused for first State basketball appearance
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Ana Orsini,on the News Now desk, with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.