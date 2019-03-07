First Bank Classic Swings into action Thursday

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -The First Bank Classic has a good mix among the 16 teams in the field this season. Besides schools that will host the games (Monterey, Coronado, Lubbock, Estacado, Lubbock Cooper and Frenship), Plainview is in the Classic as well as El Paso teams and State ranked Colleyville Heritage.
To play 5 games at home against top competition, Coronado Coach Gary Hix is thrilled.
“That’s the most important thing, you get home and you get to play on a familiar field. That’s always good because playing all those games on the road, that gets to be cumbersome at times. It feels good to be at home.”
Monterey Head Coach Kent Meador agreed with the great experience of the First Bank Classic.
“To be able to sleep at home and eat momma’s cooking and still get the benefits of playing good people in your own ballpark, kids are really looking forward to it.”
Estacado Coach Mark Llanas says baseball is strong in our area.
“Lubbock is a baseball town and I know we are in West Texas, the heart of football. We have some really good baseball from Shallowater, New Deal went to State last year, Idalou, Cooper, Frenship, the Lubbock Schools here, Denver City is going to be really good. Levelland is top five this year. It’s good baseball and a testament to what we do around here. Texas Tech, LCU and Wayland are around. We produce good baseball around here.
Here’s the lineup of games for the 2019 First Bank Classic:
Thursday
At Coronado
1pm McNeil vs. Coronado
4pm McNeil vs. EP Americas
7pm EP Americas vs Coronado
At Estacado
1pm Plainview vs. Estacado
4pm Plainview vs. EP Chapin
7pm EP Chapin vs Estacado
At Lubbock High
1pm Midland Lee vs Lubbock High
4pm EP Montwood vs. Midland Lee
7pm EP Montwood vs. Lubbock High
At Monterey
3pm EP Coronado vs. Monterey
6pm Odessa Permian at Monterey
At Lubbock Cooper
3pm Odessa Permian at Lubbock Cooper
6pm EP Coronado vs Lubbock Cooper
At Frenship
1pm EP Socorro vs. Frenship
4pm EP Socorro vs Colleyville Heritage
7pm Colleyville Heritage vs. Frenship
Friday March 8
At Coronado
1pm Colleyville Heritage vs. EP Chapin
4pm Colleyville Heritage vs Coronado
7pm EP Chapin vs Coronado
At Estacado
2pm EP Coronado vs. Estacado
6pm Odessa Permian vs. Estacado
At Lubbock High
2pm Odessa Permian vs. Lubbock High
6pm EP Coronado vs. Lubbock High
At Monterey
1pm McNeil vs. EP Montwood
4pm EP Monwood vs Monterey
7pm EP Americas vs. Monterey
At Lubbock Cooper
1pm Midland Lee vs. EP Socorro
4pm Midland Lee vs Cooper
7pm EP Socorro vs Cooper
At Frenship
1pm EP Americas vs. Plainview
4pm Plainview vs Frenship
7pm Mcneil vs Frenship
Saturday
At Coronado
10am EP Socorro vs Odessa Permian
1pm Odessa Permian vs Coronado
At Estacado
10am Plainview vs. EP Montwood
1pm EP Montwood vs. Estacado
At Lubbock High
10am McNeil vs EP Coronado
1pm EP Chapin vs. Lubbock
At Monterey
10am Midland Lee vs. EP Americas
1pm Frenship vs Monterey
At Lubbock Cooper
10am Colleyville Heritage vs. Lubbock Cooper
