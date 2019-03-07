Flying Queens seeded 2nd, open vs. William Jessup

The Warriors, ranked the equivalent of 26th in the most recent NAIA Top 25 Coaches’ Poll released earlier today, fell to No. 13 Vanguard in the first round of the Golden State Athletic Conference Tournament, 71-64. On their week-long trip to California in mid-December, the Flying Queens defeated Vanguard, then ranked No. 1 in the NAIA, 60-58. William Jessup also lost to Vanguard during the conference season, 81-68 and 75-44.