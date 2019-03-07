Hockley County constable indicted for stalking, misuse of credit card

LEVELLAND, TX (KCBD) - A Hockley County grand jury indicted 45-year-old Michael Lance Scott, the precinct 5 Hockley County constable, one one charge of stalking and another charge of abuse of official capacity.
The abuse of official capacity charge stems from Scott’s time working as a department chair for South Plains College in Levelland. On Sept. 2, Scott used a credit card issued by the college to buy gift cards and use them for non-governmental purposes, according to court documents.
The misuse of credit card funds is estimated to be between $2,500 and $30,000, according to the grand jury indictment.
Evidence was also presented that alleged Scott tried to give the gift cards to Ryan Gibbs, who is listed on SPC’s website as its vice president for academic affairs. Scott is said to have used the gifts cards as an effort to affect the outcome of a college investigation.
The indictment on the stalking charge came from multiple interactions Scott had with an alleged victim from Oct. 15 to Dec. 15., according to court documents. He is said to have harassed the victim on multiple occasions, following the victim to her workplace, staring her down in her workplace and entering her workplace in a way that caused her to feel threatened.
The victim also said there were numerous times Scott would act in a way that made her feel as though he would cause bodily harm, according to the indictment.
These indictments are also on top of other interactions with law enforcement.
In January Scott was arrested in Levelland and charged for family violence, public intoxication and resisting arrest. In November he was arrested near Smyer for driving while intoxicated and having an open alcohol container.
He became one of the county’s constables in 2013 with a term ending on Dec. 31, 2020. Scott was also employed with SPC until December, where he served as a professor and chair person, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.