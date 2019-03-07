I Beat Pete: Rattlesnake Roundball in Sweetwater

SWEETWATER, TX (KCBD) - This week on I Beat Pete, we went out to Sweetwater for a Rattlesnake Roundball Challenge. You had to make two free throws and two three-pointers for time. In the end, the losing team would have to get up close and personal with a rattlesnake.
This weekend Sweetwater is holding the World’s Largest Rattlesnake Roundup March 7-10 at the Nolan County Coliseum located at 220 Coliseum Dr.in Sweetwater. It all starts with the Rattlesnake parade on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.
Started in 1958, the Sweetwater Jaycee's World's Largest Rattlesnake Round-Up is hosted annually in Sweetwater Texas the second weekend in March.
If you have a challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.