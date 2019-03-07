Jayton Jaybirds focused for first State basketball appearance

JAYTON, TX (KCBD) -The 7th-ranked Jayton Jaybirds are in San Antonio playing in the State Tournament for the first time in school history.
They play No. 2 Nazareth, who is making their 17th State appearance in the 1A State Semifinals at 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning.
Head Coach Ryan Bleiker says when his team beat No. 25 Irion County 47-32 in the Regional Final Saturday, he said it was an amazing feeling to know this team was going to State.
“We are real excited about it. Our kids have worked really hard for a very long time. It’s hard to explain. It’s something that doesn’t happen often. It’s never happened at Jayton before. It was surreal.”
Now they meet Nazareth to commence the entire State Tournament in the Alamodome 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
“Nazareth is really good. They have a great program and a great history. They do everything right. They play great defense and don’t turn the ball over. They shoot really well. It’s going to be a great challenge for us but we are excited to go and see what we can do.”
Coach Bleiker and the Jaybirds went to the United Supermarkets Arena Tuesday night to watch the Red Raiders beat Texas.
“We have had this planned for a while. Luckily it didn’t cut into any of our practice time. They are a fun group to be around. We just like spending time with them. I hope they watch Tech’s defense. If they do that, we will be in great shape.
The entire community of Jayton is excited. Good luck to the Jaybirds.
