Jayton shocks Nazareth with buzzer-beater, advances to state title game

SAN ANTONIO, TX (KCBD) - Tye Scogin hit a jumper at the buzzer to lift the 7th ranked Jayton Jaybirds to a 38-37 win over No. 2 Nazareth in the 1A state semifinals Thursday in the Alamodome at San Antonio.
Down by 1 with 7.3 seconds left, the Jaybirds inbounded the ball to Scogin who drove down and let the floater go and it switched through the net as the buzzer went off.
The 26-5 Jaybirds playing in the state tournament for the first time in school history. The team will now play for the title 8:30 am. Saturday against No. 6 Slidell.
That basket by Scogin was his only one of the game as he went 1 for 5 from the floor. He was also 4-4 from the line.
Nazareth finishes the season 25-10. They were led by Jake Gerber who had 24 points.
Aaron Hernandez led the Jaybirds with 14 points.
Congrats to Jayton on advancing to the State Title game.
