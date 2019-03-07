Lockney house destroyed following fight between mother, daughter

UPDATE: Floyd County Sheriff’s deputies confirm the woman pulled from the house fire Monday has died at a Lubbock hospital as a result of her injuries.
The department said they could not release any additional details as it remains a pending investigation.
ORIGINAL STORY:
LOCKNEY, TX (KCBD) - A call to intervene in a fight between a woman and her daughter ends with the daughter airlifted to a Lubbock hospital, where she later died, and the house they shared destroyed.
The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office says they were called to a home in the 700 block of Southwest Third street in Lockney just after 11:15 Monday morning.
When they arrived, they learned the daughter had locked her mother out of their home.
A short time later deputies noticed the house was on fire. The Lockney Volunteer Fire Department was called in, and they pulled the daughter from the home. She was taken by Floydada EMS to W. J. Mangold Memorial Hospital in Lockney before being taken by air ambulance to a Lubbock hospital.
The Plainview Daily Herald reported on Thursday the woman died at the hospital.
Crews from Floydada Volunteer Fire Department were called in to assist with the fire that ultimately destroyed the home.
The fire and the incident remain under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.