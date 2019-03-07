Lubbock Teen Court ends with real punishment

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A local teenager accused of stealing beauty supplies was tried by a jury, but it wasn’t what one would expect to see inside the court room.
What made the trial unique is that most of the people involved, including the jury, the prosecutors and the defendant, were under the age of 18.
While the prosecutor for the case may look and sound official, he’s yet to receive his law degree. In fact, he’s still working to get his diploma from Estacado High School.
“It’s really a juvenile being tried by a jury of their peer,” explains Jorge Hernandez, the presiding judge at Lubbock Municipal Court. “And it gets everybody involved and an alternative form of punishment instead of just doing the regular ‘well we’re going to put you on probation and give you x dollars of fine’.”
So in order to avoid that fine in real court, those charged with a Class C misdemeanor volunteer to be apart of teen court where they’re forced to answer for the offence with action, which is determined by other teens.
“Our students that participate in the mock trial participate as attorneys,” says Tony Chavez, a teacher at Estacado High School. “They come in and represent the defendant as the prosecution and as the defense. We have our jurors, they participate in the practicum at Estacado high school and they are the actual jurors.”
So far Estacado is the only high school to participate in the program, which aims to show these teens what it’s like inside the court room.
“Hopefully, next year as we get more involved, get more cases and get more organized, we’re going to make it open to all mock trials in LISD, but as of right now, Estacado was the one to volunteer and do Teen Court for us," explains Hernandez.
While the prosecutors and defense aren’t actual employees, and none of them have law degrees yet, the punishment they handed down was real in the eyes of the law. For stealing beauty supplies from a local Market Street that teen will now have to complete 30 hours of community service, participate in the ‘yes’ program, and write a 500 word essay on why stealing is wrong.
Lubbock Teen Court is held once a month.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.