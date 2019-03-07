Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle Monday night

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say a man hit by a vehicle while he was trying to cross Avenue Q on Monday night has died.
Officials say 44-year-old Jimmy Hewlett Jr. tried to cross Avenue Q against traffic and not at a crosswalk. He was taken to University Medical Center and was in critical condition. He died this afternoon.
The accident happened just after 9 p.m. near Hood Park and the Park Tower apartments.
He was hit by a 67-year-old woman driving her 1999 Toyota Camry north along Q at 26th street. The woman remained at the scene during the initial investigation. Accident investigators are continuing the investigation into the incident.
