Rain chances increasing heading into Spring Break

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - As we move into Spring Break week our rain chances are on the increase in west Texas. Some showers will impact the area late Friday in to early Saturday, mainly in the northern and eastern south plains, during the overnight period.
The next ‘best’ chance of some rain will arrive late Sunday through early Wednesday. A slow-moving storm system will move from the California coast to New Mexico and the Texas Panhandle region bringing a 40-50% chance of showers and some thunderstorms to the south plains. Moisture levels should allow for some heavy rain along the caprock and a few thunderstorms.
Once the rain moves east winds will settle in from Wednesday through Friday of next week and drier conditions.
In the immediate future, Friday will be windy, some sun and warm with highs in the 70s. Saturday will cool to near 70 degrees and Sunday will dip more with highs in the 50s once again. It will be sunny Saturday and mostly cloudy on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.
Since the night time temps will remain above freezing all of the rain should be just that, welcome and in liquid form.
It’s not the best spring-break weather, but at least it’s not cold.
