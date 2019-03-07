Red Raiders rally to beat San Diego State 12-9

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The 11th ranked Red Raiders swept a two game mid-week series with San Diego State rallying with a grand-slam home run by Cameron Warren with two outs in the top of the 9th to win 12-9 Wednesday evening.
Trailing 5-4 in the 8th, the Red Raiders plated four runs to take the lead. Dru Baker had a two run single to help the Red Raiders go up 8-5.
However, the Aztecs responded with four runs in the bottom of the 8th to take a 9-8 lead.
Texas Tech loaded the bases with two outs in the Top of the 9th and Cameron Warren responded with a grand-slam shot to left center to clear the bases.
Texas Tech moves to 8-3 overall. The Red Raiders welcome Wichita State to town this weekend beginning 6:30 p.m. Friday.
