Senator Campbell files two bills to expand access to school choice

A TEX Grant under SB 1905 would be worth roughly $5800 and apply to the tuition of an accredited private or parochial school chosen by the participating family. In addition, a school district that opts-in would receive almost $2000 for every child who accepts the grant. Meanwhile, the state would realize savings of up to $3600 for every year a child participates. If those dollars are invested back into public education, it could even increase per-pupil funding across the state.