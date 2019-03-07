Shooting reported after midnight near 37th, Avenue Q

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - One person has been hospitalized after a shooting around 12:15 a.m. near the Bolton Oil Change location at 3705 Ave. Q.
Police were not notified about the incident until the gunshot victim showed up at Covenant Health’s emergency room.The victim was shot in the arm and is reported to be in stable condition.
Investigators report this shooting may have been the result of a case of road rage. KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update this story when more information becomes available.
