Special Lubbock Police unit dedicated to handle domestic violence cases

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Domestic violence in Lubbock happens more than some may think. Just last year there were a little over 4,500 cases reported to the Lubbock Police Department, most of which were assault. In response, LPD created a special team to deal with the growing and overwhelming number of domestic violence cases.
“Domestic violence or any crimes involving family members and family members aren’t just your husband or your wife or your girlfriend or your boyfriend. It can be your old roommate,” said Sadie Stevens. The Domestic Violence Unit is made up of one Sergeant and a handful of detectives. One of those detectives is Sadie Stevens. She says its her mission it is to be a voice to victims of domestic violence. “I have a passion for that type of crime for the victims that can’t or won’t speak up for themselves so that’s something I really was passionate about.”
Stevens says it is hard not to become invested in each case since it is not uncommon to see the same victims and offenders pop up multiple times. “You see how devastating it could be for the whole family unit. These aren’t unknown strangers so it’s a way to stop further violence and this is one that just keeps going unless somebody intervenes.”
In 2016, 4,278 domestic violence reports were made to LPD. In 2017 that number increased with 4,325. 2018 saw even more, with just over 4,555 cases reported.
Detective Stevens says the types of crimes investigated by this unit include kidnapping, robbery, trafficking, invasive visual recording, and assault, but the list goes on. Stevens says if its a crime committed involving family members, it is considered domestic violence and investigated by this unit.
