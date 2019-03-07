Special Lubbock Police unit dedicated to handle domestic violence cases

“Domestic violence or any crimes involving family members and family members aren’t just your husband or your wife or your girlfriend or your boyfriend. It can be your old roommate,” said Sadie Stevens. The Domestic Violence Unit is made up of one Sergeant and a handful of detectives. One of those detectives is Sadie Stevens. She says its her mission it is to be a voice to victims of domestic violence. “I have a passion for that type of crime for the victims that can’t or won’t speak up for themselves so that’s something I really was passionate about.”