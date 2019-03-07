Stepping Stones renovates nursing home to change lives in Littlefield

LITTLEFIELD, TX (KCBD) - A non-profit organization in Littlefield hopes to transform the lives of women and children but must begin by transforming a former nursing home given to the charity to fulfill the vision of improving the community.
Michael and Lisa Kelly started helping women and young moms through rental properties they owned in the area but felt the accountability was lacking and they wished to do more.
The idea for the non-profit, Stepping Stones, came about as Lisa, a former teacher, noticed the mothers who needed an extra push and the support to change their lives for the better as well as the lives of their children.
“As we’ve pursued this, we’ve realized it’s not really for individuals,” Lisa said. “It is our community we want to help because if you keep a generational poverty going it just gets larger and larger. Our desire is to trim that instead.”
The idea to help women and children was also spurred by the tragic death of Ernestina Chairez in 2016. According to officials, the Littlefield woman fled to the Houston area with her children to escape an abusive husband. He found them and shot Ernestina in front of their three children.
“We realized if we had had this and it had been opened maybe her life would have been saved and her kids wouldn’t have had to see that trauma and have to be healing from that now,” Lisa said.
After coming across an unused former nursing home at 520 N. Ash Avenue, the couple approached the owner, who gave them the facility.
“He said, ‘I hear the call you have for it and the vision you have for it and I’ll give it to you,’” Michael said. “He signed the building over to us and paid the taxes on it, transferred the deed and all that.”
The organization then received a large donation from an anonymous donor which gave them the ability to begin renovations and allow Lisa to lead Stepping Stones full-time.
The goal is to house four to six women while they attend a variety of classes to learn about anything from budgeting to cooking or how to deal with any traumatic situations they may have dealt with.
“We’ll also surround them with people they can trust and commit to be in a relationship with forever,” Lisa said. “Maybe they’ve never known that. They’ve never known someone who they could feel like could love them forever. We really believe that is the thing that will change lives.”
After completing their time in the program, they will have saved enough money to find their own place and thrive in a new life.
“Just like we are going to remodel this building, we are going to remodel ladies’ lives,” Michael said.
The remodel is estimated to cost around $290,000. If you can’t help financially, there is much more you can do.
“We just need to be able to home these women and it will take a lot of money and a lot of time,” Community Fundraiser Kamille Talk said. “If you don’t have any money to give, call us and donate your time. You can paint walls, garden the front yard, mow, help with demolition in the back. There’s so much to do whether with prayers, financially or just your time. That’s what we are looking for.”
Saturday, March 9, at 9:00 a.m. Stepping Stones is giving tours of the facility to give you a first-hand look at where the life transformations will take place.
