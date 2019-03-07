SWAT cleared from domestic disturbance near 2400 Avenue X

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department’s SWAT team spent Thursday morning on the scene of a domestic disturbance near the 2400 block of Avenue X.
The call came in around 9 a.m. Thursday. Police said because of an 'escalating situation’ the SWAT team and K9 units were called in. Avenue X was completely shut down between 19th and 26th Streets until just after 2 p.m.
LPD said they were able to separate the man and woman involved in the incident. Police scaled back their presence when one of the people left the scene.
Police are still investigating the incident.
