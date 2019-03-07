Lubbock restaurants raising money for Team Luke during Brain Injury Awareness Month

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - March is Brain Injury Awareness Month and events are happening in Lubbock to support Team Luke Hope for Minds.
Tim Siegel, whose son Luke suffered a brain injury in July 2015, has been serving families affected by brain injuries through the non-profit.
Team Luke Hope for Minds raises money for families across the nation, and offers counseling, support groups and educational resources.
Siegel said give back nights will take place at restaurants across Lubbock, some have already happened at Freddy’s and Lost Cajun.
“The community has been tremendous. Everywhere I go, people are telling me how much they pray for Luke. But, also it’s not really about Luke,” Siegel said. “The name, Team Luke Hope for Minds, yes. But, this is much much greater than Luke. This is a national organization that is helping families all over the country,”
Siegel said Luke was told he would never use his limbs or voice again, but he said Luke is moving his limbs and responding to some commands.
“He’s trapped in his body, and we just hope and pray that one day he’ll be able to communicate with some words. But he’s fighting so hard, and I’m going to fight as hard as I can for him and for so many other children,” Siegel said.
Siegel said traumatic brain injuries are far more prevalent than people realize, and he plans to spend his life making people aware of it.
“There are so many traumatic brain injuries, anoxic brain injuries. I never knew that there was a brain injury awareness month until this happened. Green is the color that the national organization has chosen, and until I take my last breath, I want people to know that March is brain injury awareness month,” Siegel said.
Siegel said a 5K fun run will be held on May 4. And on May 15, a Dinner with Dick Vitale benefitting Team Luke Hope for Minds will be held at the United Supermarkets Arena.
You can learn more on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/TeamLukeHopeForMinds/ or on their official site at https://www.teamlukehopeforminds.org/?fbclid=IwAR2ABuRWXgjEAL1OPyaZpgVruI6dRoh-lqWcdVcM5zMy8scbrQOzr_stsWo.
Copyright 2019 KCBD. All rights reserved.