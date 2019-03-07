Warmest, and Best Chance, in Months!

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Today, for the first time since the end of October (more than four months), Lubbock’s temperature will reach 80 degrees! I’ve made some slight changes to our extended forecast, including adding to our rain chances in the days ahead. Details are included in this story and the video here on our KCBD Weather Page.
Viewing-area highs today will range from the upper 70s to the low 80s. And no surprise this time of year, this afternoon will be windy. Sustained speeds of 20 to 30 mph with gusts near 40 mph are expected. Speeds will be about ten mph higher along the New Mexico state line. Combined with the warmth and dry vegetation, the wind will result in an elevated wildfire danger and may cause some patchy blowing dust. Winds about the same will return Friday and Saturday, as will the NO BURN weather conditions and at least patchy blowing dust.
Only slight cooling will follow Friday for Lubbock, then notable cooling this weekend. Highs Friday for most of the area will reach the 70s, with some near-80 temps over the western viewing area. However, peak temps may not make it out of the 60s in the northeastern KCBD viewing area. Highs Saturday for most of the area will be in the 60s and then Sunday in the 50s.
The first of the small changes to our forecast is to fine-tune the rain chance for late Friday evening into early Saturday morning. The chance of measurable rain remains marginal, but a spot or two may end up with a tenth of an inch or so. The areas most likely to see rain are the far northern and northeastern KCBD area. The rain chance will move east of the Caprock in the hours just after midnight and will be clear of the area before sunrise Saturday.
The second of the small changes in the forecast is a little more wind Friday night and a little less wind Saturday. The main dynamics of the system locally are now expected earlier (Friday night), which means expect a windy Friday night and Saturday morning, with diminishing winds Saturday afternoon. Please note, I said diminishing. It will remain windy, as will our NO BURN conditions, through the afternoon.
The next change is to add to our forecast a slight chance of rain for Sunday. Any showers are likely to be light and then mainly over the southeastern viewing area. Even with this chance, the potential for measurable rainfall will be low.
The final change of note is that rain locally is looking more likely Monday through Tuesday. Signs this morning point to widespread measurable rainfall during that time. As I mentioned yesterday, this is the most promising rain chance I've seen in weeks. Actually, not just weeks, but months!
Up to now, however, the area's precipitation deficit continues to grow, resulting in the dry fuels which contribute to an elevated wildfire danger today through Saturday. So far this month only 0.01" of precipitation has been measured at Lubbock (at the airport, the City's site of weather record). That's 0.18" below the average month-to-date (MTD). The total for the year so far (YTD) is a scant 0.05", which is 1.54" below the average Year-To-Date (YTD). Last year at this time Lubbock's MTD was zero and the YTD was 0.20".
Snowfall for the season-to-date at Lubbock (again, measured at the airport) is 10.1", which is 2.6" above average. Last year at this time snowfall for the season was just 0.3", which was the total for the entire 2017-2018 snow season.
Lubbock’s low yesterday again was 26°, nine degrees below the average for the date. The high was 60°, four degrees below the average. The March 6 record low is 10° (1920 and 1943) and the record high 87° (1929 and 1934). For today, March 7, Lubbock’s average low is 35° and the high 64°. The record low is 11° (1996) and the record high 88° (2006).
Today's sunset in Lubbock will be at 6:49 PM CST and tomorrow's sunrise at 7:07 AM CST.
Both sunrise and sunset will be an hour later, by the clock, beginning Sunday. Daylight Saving Time (DST) begins this weekend. Time pieces spring forward one hour officially at 2:00 AM, which becomes 3:00 AM. Some people will rejoice, thinking they've gained an hour of daylight and some will lament, facing what may be the loss of an hour of sleep.
