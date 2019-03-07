Warmest, and Best Chance, in Months!

The first of the small changes to our forecast is to fine-tune the rain chance for late Friday evening into early Saturday morning. The chance of measurable rain remains marginal, but a spot or two may end up with a tenth of an inch or so. The areas most likely to see rain are the far northern and northeastern KCBD area. The rain chance will move east of the Caprock in the hours just after midnight and will be clear of the area before sunrise Saturday.