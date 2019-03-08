Bobblehead hall of fame releases Patrick Mahomes Draft Day bobblehead

MILWAUKEE, WI (KCBD) - The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has unveiled the officially licensed, limited edition Patrick Mahomes 2017 NFL Draft Day bobblehead, featuring the quarterback in a suit holding up a Kansas City Chiefs jersey.
The bobblehead, only numbered to 2,017, are $40 each plus tax and were produced by the FOCO company, according to a Bobblehead Hall of Fame news release. Earlier this year the Hall of Fame released a Mahomes bobblehead that featured the Chiefs quarterback in a Texas Tech jersey, which is his alma mater.
Announcing he was committing to the draft after leaving Texas Tech in 2016, Mahomes was picked 10th overall in 2017. Since then he has won numerous accolades with the Chiefs, breaking various records and leading the team through a lengthy playoff run last season.
“Mahomes’ bobbleheads have been among the most popular, and fans are going to love these new bobbleheads,” Phil Sklar, Co-Founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, said in the release. “Mahomes’ biggest fans will need to secure the three foot bobblehead while they can!”
