Breweries create beer for International Women’s Day

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - On Friday a group of Lubbock women will be getting together to produce their own beer for International Women’s Day. It’s a collaboration between Brewery LBK and Flipper’s Tavern, but this is not just a Lubbock party, because brewers across the globe will be creating a special beer in celebration of empowerment and equality.
“It's always been kind of a ‘bro drink’ and I think women shouldn't be afraid of that. I mean beer is a really delicious drink," said Sally Taylor.
Behind the doors of Brewery LBK is one of only a handful of women in a predominately male driven field. Sally Taylor is a rare woman brewer, but she isn’t alone. Lubbock is becoming home to many women in the brewing industry, including owner of Brewery LBK, Rachel West, and the women of Flipper’s Tavern.
"It’s amazing and it’s really empowering,” said Taylor. That’s why these two breweries decided to come together and celebrate international women’s day to brew a special beer dedicated to honor women and diversity in the community.
"It's going to be in new England style IPA. It's going to take a long time because there's a lot of hops that need to go in after the boil," said Taylor.
The women will begin brewing the beer at 8 a.m. Friday with a post-brew party at 4 in the afternoon. One dollar for ever pint sold will benefit the YWCA of Lubbock and in four weeks the finished beer will be served at Flipper’s annual Spring Festival.
