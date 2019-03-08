Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us,
This morning on Daybreak Today, officials from Texas Tech University investigate a sexual assault that was reported on campus.
- Campus officials released a notice just before 9 p.m. Thursday night and said there was an assault reported in the Stangel Residence Hall.
- The alleged suspected was identified and removed from the campus.
- Details at the moment are scarce but KCBD NewsChannel 11 will update its story here: Texas Tech issues notice about sexual assault reported at Stangel Hall
In national news, the SpaceX Dragon capsule has undocked from the International Space Station and is heading back to Earth with its lone occupant, a test dummy named Ripley.
- This new kind of capsule is being tested by SpaceX and Beoing to launch astronauts into space commercially.
- This has been in the works since NASA retired space shuttles eight years ago.
- Read more from the Associated Press here: SpaceX Dragon crew capsule departs ISS for Atlantic splashdown
In sports news, the Texas Tech Lady Raiders basketball team is set to play Oklahoma in the Big 12 Tournament.
- The game will be at 6 p.m. in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma inside the Chesapeake Energy Arena.
- If the Lady Raiders win today the team will play Baylor at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
- Stick with KCBD’s Sports crew for more updates later tonight.
The Texas Tech Red Raiders are set for their final game of the regular season at 1 p.m. Saturday against Iowa State in Ames, Iowa.
- The Red Raiders go into this game tied for first place in the Big 12 Conference with Kansas State.
- Tech is 25-5 overall and 13-4 in conference play. Stick with KCBD Sports later this weekend for updates.
Finally, rain may be headed towards the South Plains, if not throughout the weekend then early into next week.
- A storm system will move into the area, giving the best rain chances from Sunday to Wednesday. There are a few chances for isolated storms on Friday, but those chances are relatively low.
- Before the potential rain a slight cold front will move into the area, bringing highs to around the 50s and 60 again.
- Keep up with the latest weather updates in the Weather section of the KCBD website and app.
