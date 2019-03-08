Food for Thought: 3/7/2019

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - A Lubbock buffet has re-opened after health inspectors forced owners to close the restaurant and clean up.
KCBD NewsChannel 11′s Christy Hartin dishes out those violations in this week’s Food for Thought.
When a restaurant gets a certain score on their health inspection, they must close for 24 hours to correct those violations.
That’s what happened at this week’s only low performer.
Dragon Buffet at 5608 Slide had 22 violations.
- Multiple cold foods on the buffet and near the Mongolian grill were above the safe cold temperature of 41 degrees.
- Cooked pork was not at least 135 degrees.
- Sushi was out on the buffet longer than it should be.
- There was no system of date marking in the facility.
- Potatoes in the walk-in cooler were molded.
- Cans were dented. This can cause botulism.
- Raw chicken was stored above raw beef. Knives at the Mongolian grill were dirty.
- Foods were thawing in the 3-compartment sink.
- Uncovered food was stored in the walk-in cooler.
- Dirty pans and utensils were stored with clean ones. The dish washer was not sanitizing.
- Utensils were not stored properly.
- Employee’s medication was stored over food.
- Employee’s were eating and drinking in the kitchen.
- The hand sink was leaking heavily on the floor.
- A hand sink had been removed from the dish washing area.
- Multiple containers were broken.
- Grease was not disposed of correctly.
- The ceiling vents and floors were heavily soiled.
- Walls were dirty.
- Ceiling and floor tiles were broken or missing.
- There was missing and inadequate lighting at the drink station.
The inspector notes, due to the nature and the number of the violations management did not show proper food safety knowledge.
According to the re-inspection report the violations were correct and the facility was allowed to re-open.
We do have some good news on the menu tonight.
Here's a look at this week's top performers.
- King Louie’s at 7604 Milwaukee
- Ms. V’s Home Cooking at 2805 Avenue Q
- Powell’s BBQ at 7729 19th
- Starbucks at 4402 82nd
- Starbucks at 5401 N Martin L King Blvd (Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport)
- Weigh Better Nutrition at 5409 4th
- Bella J’s Gelato (mobile unit)
