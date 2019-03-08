Miami Dolphins releasing former Red Raider Danny Amendola

MIAMI, FL (KCBD) - After one season with Miami Dolphins, where he caught 59 passes for 575 yards and one touchdown – it appears the Dolphins are moving on from Danny Amendola.
According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Miami Dolphins are releasing former Red Raider Danny Amendola.
With the Dolphins releasing him, they will clear a $6 million cap hit in a move to bolster their salary cap space to further the team’s rebuilding efforts.
At the age of 33, Amendola will likely find another short-term contract with another team.
