Owner arrested in dog attack that killed 88-year-old
Courtney White - arrested in connection to fatal dog attack (Lubbock County Detention Center)
March 8, 2019 at 4:16 PM CST - Updated March 8 at 4:24 PM

LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) - Courtney White, the owner of the 6 dogs that attacked 88-year-old Johnnie Garner, has been arrested in connection to her death.

White was charged with Attack by Dog - a second degree felony.

Police were called to the 1800 block of East Colgate Street on the evening of Feb. 27. When they arrived they found Garner lying in her backyard with life threatening injuries.

She later died at the hospital from her injuries.

White surrendered the dogs to Lubbock Animal Services, who put the animals down.

White was arrested on Friday, March 8 following an investigation.

